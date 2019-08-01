Small Acreage Irrigation Workshop



Small acreage irrigation can be a tricky topic. It’s rough when you’re first learning to navigate the waters, so to speak. A workshop is being held and the Lander Library to answer questions regarding water rights, irrigation improvements, and dealing with conflicts in your neighborhood. A multi-disciplinary team from UW Extension, Department of Ag, and the State Engineer’s Office will address these topics.

There will be a classroom style workshop on Thursday evening and site visits by appointment on Friday. Individuals or ditch groups can sign up for a time slot to tackle specific issues by contacting Dave at PACD 307-206-3197 or david.morneau@wy.nacdnet.net.

When: September 12th, 6:30PM and 8PM OR September 13th by appointment

Where: The Lander Library

Who: Open to the public, and FREE

You can also read the publication called Wyoming Small Acreage Irrigation.

