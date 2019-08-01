Kickin’ Trash Group, Still going and Evolving

Councilwoman-Rebecca Schatza, City Administrator-Tony Tolstedt, Community Media Member-Rusty Wuertz, Community Ambassador-Lance Goede, Team member-Brandon Nebel, Mayor-Richard Gard

The Kickin’ Trash group in Riverton, originally started in April of this year. After almost weekly pickups since then, the group has evolved.

While still picking up trash along various routes, the group has expanded it’s horizons to also helping the city spray weeds on the main roadways throughout the town. As of yesterday, the group started near the Eagles hope building and worked their way up Main Street up to North 11th Street.

Kickin’ Trash



Part of the group splintered off several weeks ago to tackle graffiti in frequented public spaces. For example, the Rails to Trails path, right before the annual RiverWalk event.

Rusty Wuertz covering graffiti.

Kickin’ Trash is open to the public and the group encourages participation from anyone looking to serve their community. The events are family friendly and held weekly. See their next event on the Kickin’ Trash Facebook Page.