Alive @ 5 Brings Food, Community, and Music Together

Yesterday’s Alive @ 5 filled Riverton City Park with the Farmer’s Market, music from the Lost Springs Band, and activities for the kids.
This was the first Alive @ 5 hosted by the Riverton Chamber since the new Chamber Director, Ashley Strickland, took the reins.
Due to winds, the Bounce-Houses weren’t able to stay up for the majority of the night. However, the event included other activities like corn hole and a dunk tank for the kids. The Farmer’s Market had a variety of items for sale, appealing to every pallet imaginable.
See a gallery of the night, below.