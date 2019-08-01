Alive @ 5 Brings Food, Community, and Music Together

Alive @ 5, July 31st

Yesterday’s Alive @ 5 filled Riverton City Park with the Farmer’s Market, music from the Lost Springs Band, and activities for the kids.

This was the first Alive @ 5 hosted by the Riverton Chamber since the new Chamber Director, Ashley Strickland, took the reins.

Due to winds, the Bounce-Houses weren’t able to stay up for the majority of the night. However, the event included other activities like corn hole and a dunk tank for the kids. The Farmer’s Market had a variety of items for sale, appealing to every pallet imaginable.

See a gallery of the night, below.