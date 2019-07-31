West Nile Virus not Detected, Weekly Data In

Fremont County Weed and Pest conducted and released their mosquito data, noting that West Nile Virus (WNV) has yet to be detected. (using 50 units as the margin of error threshold) Fremont County weed and pest added that Riverton should be cautioned as ~40 units were detected in a pool. See the data, below.
Breaking News
