Riverton PD Call Logs: Bunnies left in a Box, Public Intoxication

From the Riverton Police Department Call Logs:

From 7 AM 7/30/19 to 7 AM 7/31/19

A Citizen called for a no trespass.

A 3-4 year old was reported to be inside of a resident’s fenced in-swimming pool area on the 500 block of South 1st Street.

A report of two males and two females sitting on a bench in front of a business, drinking out of a vodka bottle on the 400 block of Main Street.

A report of bunnies left in a box at PAWS.

A call requesting that a group of wild kittens needing to be trapped on the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

A report of a female begging for money, that had urinated on herself on the 1200 block of West Main Street.

A female subject was reported to be laying in the grass on the south side of a business on the 1700 block of North Federal Blvd.

A report was made of a woman’s property potentially being sold by another person while she was out of town, 700th block of Spencer Street.

A report of a male subject passed out on a bench near the door of a business on the 1700 block of North Federal Blvd.

A caller wanted to speak with an officer about having an individual trespassed from a residence.

A call from an individual called from the ER, wanted individuals removed from an address on the 700 block of Eagle Drive.

It was reported that an individual with warrants was on the 900th block of South Federal Blvd. Officials were unable to locate the subject.

An individual was reported to be running on foot from the 800th block of South Federal Blvd in the nature of eluding police.

A welfare check was made of several children that were reported to be home without parental supervision on the 3000 black of College Hill Drive. Upon investigation, adults were present, and children were supervised.

An accident was reported between a 2004 Toyota Corolla vs a Chevy Cruise on the 800 block of North Broadway.

A report was made of a male subject needing transport to detox on the 2100 block of West Sunset Drive. One Male Subject was taken to the Center of Hope.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 789 and Highway 136.

It was reported that a male subject was having a hard time crossing the street on the 100 block of North Federal Blvd. Upon investigation, the subject was good to go.

A small Black Truck was reported to be swerving over the white line, and driving slow then fast on the 300 block of East Main Street.

RPD assisted EMS with an incident.

Loud music was reported on the 400 block of College View Drive.

Arrests:

Arrested 54 year old male from Riverton, Martin Harris for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54 year old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54 year old male from Riverton, Virgil Monroe for Public Intoxication

Arrested 60 year old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 52 year old male form Riverton, Thomas Keele for Probation Revocation