Lander PD: Car Vandalized, Business Vehicle Stolen, Shoplifting

A report was made of a possible break in near Riverview Drive. The call was listed as unfounded.

A car vandalism was reported on North 6th Street. A rock was used to break a window. This incident is now under investigation.

A business vehicle was stolen from Main Street by a male suspect. BIA in Fort Washakie located the suspect and the vehicle.

A theft of a cell phone was reported on Custer Street. The Phone was returned.

A report was made stating that there were 3 intoxicated individuals by a business in the 1100 block of Main Street. Upon investigation, all was well, and the individuals were not intoxicated.

A report of possible theft (larceny) by an employee was reported by a business on Main Street.

A report of a male subject, possibly intoxicated, needed medical attention on the River Walk. EMS handled the situation.

A report of an abandoned Bulldozer was left open with lights on and keys in the ignition. The owner was contacted.

A report of theft from a store in the 700 block of Main Street was reported. The Female suspect shoplifted $7 of alcohol. the 26 year old female was arrested. (see in arrests)

A report was made stating that a two year old child walked up to the front door of a business without parents, dawning pajamas. The incident was turned over to DFS.

Arrests:

Arrested 26 year old Ethete Woman, Lucinda WallowingBull, Public Intoxication, Cited for Shoplifting $7 of alcohol.

Arrested 19 Year old Male of Lander.

Arrested 57 year old Lander man, Tracy Jolley, DUI.