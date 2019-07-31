Enzi disappointed with decision to reinstate Yellowstone grizzly bears to endangered species list

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service revised the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife under the Endangered Species Act to again include grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

“It is extremely disappointing that grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region will be added back to the endangered species list due to a frivolous lawsuit and a flawed court decision,” Enzi said. “Biologists agree that the Yellowstone population of grizzly bears has recovered and might have even reached the capacity in many areas of the ecosystem. This information isn’t new – I’ve been working on this issue for more than 20 years, and we knew back then that grizzly bears had recovered. I am committed to working with the Administration to delist these bears and give Wyoming proper authority to manage its wildlife.”

In September 2018, a Montana District Court order overturned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s June 2017 rule to delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it is taking this action to reinstate grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to comply with the Montana District Court order.