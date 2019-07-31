Development of seasonal housing for park concessionaires approved in Yellowstone

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – On July 18, 2019, the National Park Service (NPS) acting Intermountain Regional Director signed the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the environmental assessment (EA) to allow park concessionaires, Xanterra and Delaware North, to develop seasonal housing for their employees in Yellowstone National Park at Canyon Village and the West Entrance. Housing improvements, funded by concessionaires, could begin as early as fall, 2019.



The project will include the construction of up to 14 recreational vehicle (RV) sites and six modular homes, and rehabilitation of comfort stations to provide shower and laundry facilities at an abandoned camper loop in the Canyon Campground. Additionally, this project will include construction of up to 25 RV sites and a bath house adjacent to the Yellowstone General Stores warehouse near the West Entrance.

Of the two alternatives considered in the EA, the approved action (Alternative B) was selected. Alternative B best meets the project purpose to develop seasonal housing in areas that have pre-existing infrastructure, which will minimize adverse impacts on park resources.



Copies of the EA and the FONSI, and more information about this project, are available on the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website, www.parkplanning.nps.gov/concessionshousing, or by writing to: Compliance Office, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 82190.

