A Wyoming Legend – Curt Gowdy

If you were to make a Mt. Rushmore of Wyoming’s famous people, who would be on it? Wyoming has had its fair share of famous people through the years, and today is a notable moment for one its often forgotten greats. Today would have been Curt Gowdy’s 100th birthday. Curt inspired generations of sportscasters, having called some of the most notable moments in sporting history. Ted Williams home run in his final at-bat in 1960, Super Bowl I , Super Bowl III (Namath and the Jets over Unitas and the Colts) , The Immaculate Reception, Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in 1974, the Olympics and more.



]

July 31st of 1919 Curt was born in Green River , Wyoming and moved to Cheyenne in grade school. He led the state of Wyoming in scoring during his high school basketball career in the 1930’s. While in high school he served as the sports editor of his school paper before enrolling at the University of Wyoming. Gowdy was a 5’9 starter, and 3 year letterman in basketball and tennis. Curt enlisted in the army where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant before his career was cut short by a medical discharge.





Gowdy made his broadcasting debut during a six-man high school football game from atop a fruit crate in below freezing weather with a dozen or so people in attendance. He worked for KFBC radio and the Wyoming Eagle newspaper for several years before moving on to cover Oklahoma college football and Oklahoma State Basketball. After a short stint with the Yankees organization he started his 15 year career as the voice of the Boston Red Sox. In 1965 Curt moved on to the network level with NBC Sports.





The Wyoming product would go on to call thousands of games at the network level, purchased a half dozen radio stations across the United States, and was an avid outdoors man. Curt Gowdy State Park in Wyoming was named in his honor in 1971 through a lease agreement with the City of Cheyenne and the Boy Scouts.





Curt Gowdy — a Wyoming legend gone…but not forgotten.