U.S Air Force Airman from WY Graduates Basic Training



U.S. Air Force Airman Talon D. Heatley

U.S. Air Force Airman Talon D. Heatley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Heatley is the son of Robert Heatley of Riverton, Wyoming, and Rachel Hetler of Gillette, Wyoming.

He is a 2019 graduate of Cody High School, Cody, Wyoming.