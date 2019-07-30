The Wyoming Arts Council announces Fellowship Recipients

The Wyoming Arts Council has announced the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing and Performing Arts.

The recipients of this year’s Visual Arts Fellowships are: Wendy Bredehoft, a mixed media artist from Laramie, Garrett Cruzan, a mixed media artist from Laramie, and Favian Hernandez, illustrator and sculptor from Laramie. Honorable mentions were awarded to Peter Fine of Laramie and Stephen Mullins of Sheridan.

Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: J.S. Clark of Laramie in Poetry, Chad Hanson of Casper in Creative Nonfiction, and Erin Jones of Laramie in Fiction. Honorable mentions were given to Tiyana Knittel of Cody in Poetry and David Zoby of Casper in Creative Nonfiction.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Music are: Michael Gould of Cody and Nicole Lamartine of Laramie. An honorable mention was awarded to Dusty Nichols of Jackson.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Theatre and Dance are: Marsha Knight of Laramie and Kathleen Vreeland of Cheyenne. Honorable mentions were awarded to William Conte of Casper and Cameron Fehring of Riverton. (Fehring spearheaded the Painted Piano Project for Fremont County.)

Fellowships are merit based and are awarded to Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community.

Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The jurors for this year’s Fellowships were Iwan Bagus and Whtiney Tassie for Visual Arts, Arna Bontemps Hemenway, Ethelbert Miller, and Rachel Riederer for Creative Writing, and Michael Bobbitt and Philip Graulty for Performing Arts.

For more information on this program, contact Taylor Craig at 307-274-6673 ortaylor.craig@wyo.gov.

