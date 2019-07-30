Public Comment Period Open for Amendments, WY Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND/ADOPT RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE WYOMING OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

Pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 16-3-103 et seq., the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) is proposing to adopt, update and amend procedural rules found in Chapters 1 and 3, for the purpose of delineating the various productive formations; providing language to designate the operator of a DSU as the operator with a producing well or the operator with the oldest pending or approved APD; providing a means for an operator who is not the designated operator of a DSU to submit a hearing application and APD(s) with specified information to show the operator’s intent and ability to drill; defining the role of Commission staff in evaluating APD(s); describing information that must be provided by the operator of a completed well or the oldest pending or approved APD that is contested; allowing the Commission to consider any relevant information when making a determination in a contested case; and, providing guidance to the Commission when making a determination of APD(s) in a contested case.

These proposed rule amendments meet minimum substantive state statutory requirements pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 16- 3-103(g). These rules are not adopted, amended or repealed to comply with federal law or regulatory requirements, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. 16-3-103(a)(i)(F). These rules have been determined to not constitute a taking, pursuant to W.S. 9-5-304. A copy of the assessment is available upon request to the Oil and Gas Supervisor.

Written comments regarding the proposed amendments may be submitted by: MAIL to the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, P.O. Box 2640, Casper, Wyoming 82602-2640; E-MAIL to wogcc_rules@wyo.gov; or, FACSIMILE addressed to the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at 307-234-5306. Comments must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 14, 2019, to be considered.

No public hearing on the proposed rules has been scheduled. A public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed rules if requested by twenty-five (25) persons, a government subdivision or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members. Request for a public hearing may be address to: Public Hearing Request, Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, P.O. Box 2640, Casper, WY 82602-2640.

The proposed amendments will be considered by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission at its regularly scheduled meeting date on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 9:00 A.M., in the Conference Room of the Office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming. Any interested firm, person, or corporation may appear at the time and place aforesaid to be heard by the Commission.

Copies of these proposed amendments are available on the Commission’s website at http://wogcc.state.wy.us; the Secretary of State’s website at https://rules.wyo.gov/; by request via e-mail to Mark Watson (mark.watson@wyo.gov) or Karla Sanford (karla.sanford@wyo.gov); by fax at 307-234-5306; or, by telephone at 307-234-7147.

Any person may urge the agency not to adopt the rules as proposed and also request the agency to state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within thirty (30) days after adoption of the rule, must be in writing, and must be addressed to:

Mark Watson, State Oil and Gas Supervisor P.O. Box 2640 Casper, Wyoming, 82602-2640

DATED this 25th day of July, 2019.

