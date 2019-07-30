Paddle Board Users Need Life Jackets, Too

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Cheyenne-Paddleboards are a fun way to enjoy Wyoming’s waters and catch a few sun rays outside, but don’t forget to bring along a life jacket. Paddleboards, under Wyoming boating regulations, are considered a watercraft and users are required to have a life jacket.



“In the past few years, several fatalities have occurred throughout the country when people fell off their paddle boards and drowned,” said Aaron Kerr, Wyoming Game and Fish Department law enforcement coordinator. “Almost all of these deaths could have been prevented had the paddler been wearing a life jacket.”



Boating without proper life jackets is one of the most common watercraft-related violations in Wyoming. To follow the regulations and be safe on a paddle board:



Each paddler needs a life jacket.

Life jackets must be properly-sized for each person, U.S. Coast Guard approved and in good condition. This means they cannot be waterlogged, torn or have straps broken or missing.

Life jackets also need to be readily accessible or worn

Children 12 years old and under are required to wear a life jacket on the paddleboard.

Paddlers can learn more about safe boating by visiting the Game and Fish website.