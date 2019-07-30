Fire contained near North Entrance of YNP – Park Seeking Public’s Help



A human-caused fire that started Friday evening near Yellowstone National Park’s north entrance has been contained, according to a park press release.



At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, a fire began spreading through the grass and sage between the North Entrance Station and the Gardner River.

Personnel from Yellowstone National Park, the town of Gardiner, and Paradise Valley responded.

The fire was contained at approximately 4 acres, including a half-acre spot fire on the other side of the Gardner River.

The North Entrance Road was closed for approximately 90 minutes until the fire was contained. Outbound traffic was still able to exit the park via the Old Gardiner Road.

The quick response by fire crews prevented threats to visitors and buildings.

The fire was human caused and is under investigation. Anyone who was in the area on Friday evening and has information about people using the picnic area near the entrance station is encouraged to call the park’s 24-hour Tip Line at 307-344-2132. Callers can remain anonymous.

Wildland fire crews from the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service will be in the field today mopping up.