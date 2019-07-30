Bruce Glenn Kline died on July 25th, 2019 at Westward Heights Nursing Home in Lander, WY. He was buried July 26th at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Bruce was born on December 13, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph Milton Kline and Jeannette Freda Caplan Kline. Bruce was one of three children. His sister and brother meant the world to him. Bruce graduated from Churchill Area High School in 1966. Bruce made some lifelong friends and enjoyed telling his children many stories from those days. He attended college at Point Park College in Pittsburgh, then attended University of California of Pennsylvania where he earned his bachelor’s in business and Community Relations. Bruce later went on to obtain his master’s degree in Recreational Therapy with a minor in philosophy and anthropology from Penn State University. Bruce met his wife Louise “Pixie” Heider while working in Pittsburgh. They later married in August of 1972. Bruce and Pixie spent many years traveling before settling down to start a family. They had three children Melissa “Missy”, Cody, and Annie. They lived in Pennsylvania, North Dakota, California then Bruce and Pixie moved to Lander Wyoming and fell in love with the scenery and community. They decided to make that their home for the past 33 years. Bruce played an active role in supporting and developing the community of Lander in various ways. Bruce was a man of many interests. Bruce was a lifelong baseball fan and player, even trying out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Baseball was life when he wasn’t “borrowing” the family car and taking it to local drag races, hockey games and pirates’ games all unknown to his father and mother while growing up. Some other interests included sports of all kinds, playing fast pitch softball, spending time with friends and family, camping, drives through the mountains, and Native American culture. Oh, and we can’t forget his love for milkshakes and watermelon. Bruce enjoyed every second he spent with is grandchildren, Isaiah and Malerie. For Bruce, being a husband, father and grandpa “Zady” was his greatest life accomplishment. Bruce was a kind, loving, nonjudgmental, hard worker, giving and very funny man. His family always came first in his life. His friends were family. If you knew Bruce, your life was forever enriched in many ways. He was truly one of a kind in every way possible.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father Joseph Milton Kline and his youngest daughter Anne Leigh Kline.

Survivors include his mother Jeannette Freda Kline, Brother Mark Kline, Sister Phyllis Kline-Seadler, His wife Louise “Pixie” Kline, daughter Melissa “Missy “ Kline Walker, Son Cody Kline and son in law Jason Walker, his grandson Isaiah Lynn Walker and granddaughter Malerie Anne Walker. Nephew Adam Thompkins and niece Amberley Kline. Many other relatives as well.

Memorial Contributions may be made directly back to your family, Bruce would want you to spend the money or more importantly the time with your family. Or we ask you find something you are passionate about in your community and donate to that. Cards may be mailed to Missy Walker at 3305 Fitch Drive Gillette, WY 82718.