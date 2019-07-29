Three Passengers Escorted Off Riverton Flight

Airport Officer Milan Vinich entering the aircraft..

Three people bound for Sheridan were escorted off the airplane at Riverton Regional Airport by the Airport Police after allegedly causing a disturbance on the Monday afternoon flight from Denver according to an announcement from the pilot heard in the terminal and confirmed by the airport police.

According to airport manager Kyle Butterfield the three individuals snuck alcohol onto the flight and were unruly.

Two officers entered the aircraft after the dozen or so Riverton bound passengers had disembarked. The passengers removed from the flight also had their luggage taken from the aircraft.