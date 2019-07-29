The Miracle on South Federal

On June 5th Lora Witt, who delivers parts for Car Quest, was driving South on Federal when she suffered a heart attack. Luckily a woman by the name of Teelyn Arthur was paying attention in traffic and knew that something was wrong. She immediately sprang into action and chased down the woman’s van.

When Teelyn got to the delivery van and put it in park she tried to find a pulse on Lora and could not find one. She then started yelling for help and a gentleman by the name of Brent Kaufman used his vehicle to block the scene, got out and helped get Lora out of the delivery van and start CPR.

Had it not been for this woman and gentleman Lora would have died. She was taken to Sage West Riverton Hospital, stabilized and then flown to Billings where they put in a stent.

Witt spent 5 days in the hospital and is now recovering, in fact en route to Billings today (July 29th) for her second follow-up with her heart surgeons there. “No one is looking for attention of any sorts, we (friends & family) want to thank these two people and to let them know how very grateful we are to them and to let everyone know that there are people out there who pay attention and care,” David Witt said. “My daughter and I believe they are my wife’s guardian angels. Because of those two, we were able to celebrate our 39th anniversary on June 14th.”

Witt said his wife is undergoing physical therapy. He said one stent was placed in the artery that had a plaque build up that burst the vessel. “The rest of the veins looked really good. It was just that one with a plaque build- up that caused the heart attack,” he said.

” Nobody can really understand. it was a miracle that day because I have my wife,” he said.

Kaufman said he was stopped at Monroe and Federal, about three or four car lengths back and he said he was daydreaming. He was en route back home to Lander when he noticed a woman chasing a white van diagonally across the intersection. “I saw her running and I thought something really looked wrong. She got the van stopped, and without thinking I pulled out of line against a red light, shot across the intersection, jumped out, helped Arthur get Witt out of the car and at this point she was totally unconscious,” Kaufman recalled. “We got her on the ground and checked for pulse and breathing. Quite frankly it didn’t look good at that point so I began chest compressions and made sure her airway was open.”

“As this was happening, Arthur called 911 and I started out calling the the time starting at 4:42 p.m. In about five or six minutes, police and an ambulance arrived. The EMT’s put an automatic device on her chest to compress the heart. It was a grab and go. They gook off with her,” Kaufman said. “If it weren’t for Teelyn jumping out of her car the incident might’ve had a different outing. It was just a good effort on everyone’s part that ultimately saved her life.”

“David called me and told me how appreciative they are,” Kaufman said. “It’s pretty incredible. Things happen for a reason. I think we did what anybody would do. Something just didn’t look right. Thank goodness for the good result.”

Kaufman is a founder of the Fremont Therapy Group and has a medical background.

‘We train our staff, we have an AED, we train all the time so I just jumped in and did it. It’s just one of those things, knowing medical training and what the body feels like,” he said. “It’s a great skill to have, everyone should learn the basics because you never know when you’ll need it. This incident and people jumping in to help says a lot about the community.”

Kaufman said he called her work the next day to find out what had happened “and that’s when I learned that she regained consciousness, and had surgery and was recovering.”