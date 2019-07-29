Riverton PD, Informs Public about Door-To-Door Sales

In a Release from the Riverton Police Department, RPD informs the public about potentially being visited by door-to-door sales representatives.

“On July 29, 2019 three representatives of SWadvatage, came to the Riverton Police Department to check in and let us know that they would be conducting door to door sales in the Riverton community. They are aware of the city code as it relates to solicitation.

The three are of college age and here from Europe. With the recent facebook posts regarding potentially dangerous door to door sales in mind, we will state that we have not recieved any reports of attempted abduction or of aggressive nature and we are grateful they stopped in to let us know they are here.

However as with any unknown person at your door, please use common sense, as well as caution. If you do not feel comfortable do not answer the door.

If you feel you are in danger at any point, with any person at your door please call us.”