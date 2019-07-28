Public Meeting set in Dubois on water meter installation

| The Town of Dubois has scheduled a public meeting on August 14 at the Town Hall for the purpose of obtaining citizen comment on a proposal to install electronic read water meters in the town.
According to a notice from the Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, the project would allow the Town of Dubois operators to discover water losses quickly, thereby conserving water. Water meters are known
to register less usage as they get older. With automatic readers, meters are read more frequently and with increased accuracy.
The project would be funded by a $175,000 loan from the Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments.
