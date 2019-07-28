Does your home or cabin measure up?

Here are a few preventive tips to prepare your home or cabin for a wildfire from the National Weather Service Station at Riverton Regional Airport. Fremont County has already one Red Flag Alert and heightened fire danger when the temperatures are hot and the humidity low.
