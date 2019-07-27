Willow Creek Road project engineering award made

At their regular meeting this past week, the Fremont County Commissioners approved a fee proposal from Dowl HKM Engineering Company for survey and other work on the Willow Creek Road south of Lander. Parts of the shoulder of that road are damaged.

Appearing on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont Show this past week, Commission Chairman Travis Becker said the repairs are critical “because there’s only one way in and one way out of that area, and it’s that road.”

The engineering work will not exceed $11,000 according to the accepted fee proposal.