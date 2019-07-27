Sidewalk stencil project encouraging kids to get outside and play



(Laramie, Wyo.)- Traditional children’s games like hopscotch and Simon Says have been set aside lately as kids have become less active. The Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), part of the University of Wyoming Extension, and its community partners state they are trying to change this by painting game stencils on sidewalks and playgrounds.

In the latest example, Spray and Play, an event coordinated by CNP and the Evanston Parks and Recreation District (EPRD), celebrated the last day of school for Evanston students and their families with a lunch, followed by painting sidewalk stencils at the Bear River Greenway.

The greenway follows the Bear River through Evanston, providing over 2 miles of paved trails. The new Health Trail Fitness Course is at the main entry. The course includes 14 fitness stations for adults. While the trail and fitness course encourage adults to be active, there are no kid-specific activities.

Six sets of stencils were purchased by the Wyoming Department of Health as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ State Public Health Actions grant. CNP agreed to house the stencils in UW Extension offices around the state when the grant ended.

Bear River Greenway is the seventh stencil site in Wyoming. The greenway stencils are unique because they are in a park setting. The stencils have been painted at schools and daycares in other Wyoming communities.

CNP is funded by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP). This stencil project was funded by SNAP-Ed. CNP provides nutrition education to individuals and families with limited resources. CNP also partners with community organizations serving populations with limited resources to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for everyone, according to the program information. Visit www.uwyo.edu/cnp to find out more.