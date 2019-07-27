Funeral services for Rosa “Rose L. Niedo, 89, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rose’s Residence, #9 Rose Lane on South Fork in Fort Washakie, WY. Interment will follow at the Sacajawea Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be recited Saturday, July 27th at 6:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home.

Ms. Niedo died Thursday, July 25, 2019 of natural causes. She was 89.

Rosa L. Niedo was born on June 18, 1930 to James Pingree and Alice (Leonard) Peahrora/Pingree. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Pete Peahrora, after her biological father died in an accident prior to her birth. Ms. Niedo attended Countryman School in Fort Washakie. In 1963, she married Ray Niedo, who preceded her in death.

Ms. Niedo was a dedicated homemaker and mother for years before starting a career at the Chief Washakie Plunge (“Hot Springs”) in Fort Washakie, where she eventually retired as manager.

An avid gardener, Ms. Niedo spent hours in the spring and summer in her yard pulling weeds and pruning flowers. She was known among family members for her bountiful strawberry patch that survived many raids by excited grandkids. A member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe (hailing from the Moo-vi-gi-wah-nt clan), Ms. Niedo enjoyed making a variety of arts and crafts, particularly tribal crafts, including intricate beadwork and shawls. She also often attended powwows and, following her retirement, regularly participated in organized Tribal out-of-state trips with fellow elders to powwows and other events. Ms. Niedo also enjoyed traveling to the foothills and mountains surrounding Fort Washakie, her lifelong home, to pick native berries, which she used to make traditional Shoshone foods.

Family members describe Ms. Niedo as a devout Christian with a great sense of humor who loved her family and could make friends with people from all walks of life. She was particularly known for always having a smile on her face when visiting family members walked through the door.

Ms. Niedo is survived by her sons, Gary Niedo and wife Alva, Warren Niedo and wife Christine, Brian Peahrora, Zane Niedo, and Whitman Niedo; daughters, Alicia Cook and husband Ken, Kay Pingree, and step-daughter Elenore McDaniels; her sister Mary Wagon and husband William; niece Anita Clair; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Ms. Niedo was preceded in death by her former husband, Ray Niedo; brothers Chester Pingree, Charles Peahrora, Daniel Peahrora, Peter Peahrora, and Ab Large; sisters Anna Shoyo and her husband Harrison, Eunice Peahrora, and Elenore Perry; daughter Rebecca Pingree; son Calvin Niedo; step-son Darwin Niedo; and step-daughter Cheryl Hill.

