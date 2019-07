Funeral services for Patricia Ann Snook, 74, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Ms. Snook passed away on July 26, 2019 at the Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

She was born on February 6, 1945 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Seth and Lucia (Brown) Blackburn.

A complete obituary will be published soon.