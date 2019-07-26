West Nile Virus still at bay, no new positive tests found

(Lander, Wyo.) – Here is the latest mosquito count from sampling locations around the county reported by Fremont County Weed and Pest. No West Nile Virus was detected this week. Culex is the species of the biting insect that carries the virus.

Riverton, three locations, 104 total mosquitos trapped, 0 females, 0 Culex

Lander, five locations, 116 Culex trapped, no other data

Hudson, two locations, 402 total mosquitos trapped, 8 Culex

Northern Arapaho, no report

Shoshoni, one location, 215 mosquitos trapped, 0 Culex

Dubois, no report

Eastern Shoshone-Ft. Washakie, 6 mosquitoes trapped, 0 Culex

Pavillion, one location, 69 mosquitos trapped, 0 Culex