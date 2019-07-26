Screenings set for new PBS Documentary: The Art of Home: A Wind River Story

WyomingPBS, in conjunction with the annual Native American Education Conference, will be hosting two screenings of The Art of Home: A Wind River Story, a documentary which examines the role of artistic expression in Wyoming’s Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes of the Wind River Reservation.

Date: Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8, 2019, 7-9pm

Locations: Wednesday: Riverton, Central Wyoming College Peck Theater

Thursday: Lander, Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

A panel discussion†with producer Jordan Dresser and artists Sarah Ortegon, Ken Williams and Talissa Abeyta, moderated by Director Mat Hames will follow each screening. Cookies and lemonade will be served following the screening. Both screenings are free and open to the public