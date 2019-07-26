Pokes to meet Falcons at Noon on Nov. 30 at the AFA

Laramie, Wyo. – The Air Force Academy Friday released the game time for its home game versus the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Nov. 30. The game between the Cowboys and Falcons will kick off at Noon, M.T., from Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy.

It will be the regular-season finale for the two teams, who will be meeting for the 58th time in the two schools’ histories. It will also mark the 40th consecutive season the two conference rivals will meet. The television network for that game has not yet been determined.

The series between the Cowboys and Falcons is one of the closest in the two schools’ histories. Following Wyoming’s 35-27 win last year in Laramie, the overall series has Wyoming with 26 wins, Air Force with 28, and there have been three ties. The Mountain West series between the two teams is tied at 10-10.

Wyoming will kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when UW will host the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., M.T. It marks only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC team. The first SEC team to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was Ole Miss in 2004. Wyoming defeated the Rebels in that game, 37-32.

The 2019 season is just a little over a month away. A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is being planned for Wyoming’s 2019 season opener versus Missouri on Aug. 31. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.

Fans may access more information on tickets and t-shirts for the “Stripe Out” by going to: GoWyo.com/StripeOut

Tickets to Wyoming Football games are available by going online at: GoWyo.com/tickets; by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu; by calling (307) 766-7220; or by stopping by the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive on the UW Campus.

