Lander went to the dogs on Thursday

Lander Police had 20 calls for service on Thursday, eight of those for dogs, either found, missing, at large or barking. There was one hit and run vehicle crash on Garfield Street. A report of kids playing in the middle of Jefferson Street resulted in officers advising the children and their parents about the dangers of playing on an active street.

Arrests/Citations

Neftali Rodriques, 83, Benton, LA, cited for improper backing and no insurance following a fender bender at 170 Main Street at 6:10 pm

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.