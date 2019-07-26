Commission approved five equipment purchases

The Fremont County Commissioners this week tapped into its 2020 Capital Revolving Loan Fund to make purchases for county offices and departments. The buys included:

• An $18,720 bid was accepted from Tyler Technologies of Billings for a County Clerk online timekeeping system.

• The Coroner’s office will buy a pickup in the amount of $33,334.39 from Larry H. Miller Super Ford in Salt Lake City.

• A Compact Excavator was approved for the Transportation Department in the amount of $79,582.03 from Bobcat of the Big Horn Basin, Inc. of Cody.

• The Transportation Department also received authorization to purchase of 12M3 Motor Grader from Wyoming Machinery Company of Casper in the amount of $274,999.40.

• A 30,000 pound, four-point hoist was approved for the Vehicle Maintenance Department in the amount of $44,141.46 from Superior Industrial Supply of Lander.