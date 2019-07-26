Breaking News

Commission approved five equipment purchases

Article Updated: July 26, 2019
The Board of Fremont County Commissioners. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The Fremont County Commissioners this week tapped into its 2020 Capital Revolving Loan Fund to make purchases for county offices and departments. The buys included:

• An $18,720 bid was accepted from Tyler Technologies of Billings for a County Clerk online timekeeping system.

• The Coroner’s office will buy a pickup in the amount of $33,334.39 from Larry H. Miller Super Ford in Salt Lake City.

• A Compact Excavator was approved for the Transportation Department in the amount of $79,582.03 from Bobcat of the Big Horn Basin, Inc. of Cody.

• The Transportation Department also received authorization to purchase of 12M3 Motor Grader from Wyoming Machinery Company of Casper in the amount of $274,999.40.

• A 30,000 pound, four-point hoist was approved for the Vehicle Maintenance Department in the amount of $44,141.46 from Superior Industrial Supply of Lander.

