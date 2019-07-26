Cameron “Cami” Means-Goodman, 47, of Casper passed away at Wyoming Medical Center on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1613 17 Mile Road, with wake to follow. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery,

Cameron Rose Means was born on December 29, 1971 in Madison Heights, MI to Walton Henry Means and Doris Jean Frazier. She graduated from Riverton High School and lived in Wyoming all of her adult life.

Cami was baptized into the Catholic faith.

She married Darrell Goodman on April 1, 2014 in Riverton, WY.

She worked for the different nursing homes in Fremont County for ten years. She was also a car mechanic and worked custodial at CWC.

Cami enjoyed making jewelry out of quills, camping and fishing. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, Mother, Uncle Pat and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Goodman; sons, Oliver Reed, Jr., Timothy Hager, Jr., and Winn Goodman; daughter, Nyla Reed; parents, Doris J. Frazier and Walton H. Means; grandparents, Doris J. Fraizer, Walton H. Means, Charlotte Lone Dog, Ceila Blackcrow Farley, and Catherine Addison; brother, Patrick Means; sister, Susanna Mean-Brown; uncle, Harold Frazier; best friend from grade school, Sheila Miller; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Kuka, Brenda Goodman, Elizabeth Goodman, and Arlene Goodman; and the extended families of Frazier, Addison, Dewey, Johns, Goodman, Means, White, and Clifford.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hoyd and Susanna Frazier, Bruce Means, Henry and Delia White Lee, Catherine Johns, Mary Johns, Lloyd Frazier, Glenn Frazier, and Kelvin Frazier ; great grandmother, Bernadine Means; and aunt and uncle, Mary and Johnny Means.

