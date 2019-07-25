U.S. 26/287 flooded twice East of Dubois this week

(Dubois, Wyo.) – Twice this week, rain-induced water and mud flows have flowed across U.S. 26/287, about 13.5 miles east of Dubois.

Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crew members were on site to plow mud and water off the highway between 5-8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, and between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

WYDOT received assistance from the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department “in washing the slick mud off the highway,” according to WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Jim Thomas of Lander. “The highway was extremely slick, so Dubois firefighters’ assistance was key in the cleanup effort. We appreciate these guys.”

WYDOT brought a snow plow truck, loader and broom to the site. Crew involved in the cleanup effort included Thomas, two WYDOT maintenance workers from Riverton, and four maintenance crew members from Dubois.

The mud flows plugged an existing culvert under U.S. 26/287 several times.

The flooding occurred Monday between mileposts 69 and 70, and at milepost 70.2 on Tuesday.

Workers were able to avoid a highway closure by moving one-lane traffic through the area with the use of WYDOT flaggers.

WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten visited the flooded site Tuesday, and he said WYDOT would assess the need for a future project to move future mud flows toward the Wind River.

This same area flooded several years ago during a similar rain event. WYDOT also responded to that event; it included removing dozens of old tires, mud and water from the roadway with crew members and a plow truck.