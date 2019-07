Join Sinks Canyon State Park and Diane Corsick for their last bash of the summer. Diane will be playing her “Songs for the Canyon” at the Sawmill Shelter from 6:30-8:00PM on August 4th.

There will be volleyball, cornhole, and free s’mores, soda, and other snacks for all attendees. Feel free to dance to the rhythm, sing along, and enjoy a beautiful summer night in the Park.

This is a free event for all ages