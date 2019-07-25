Power line knocked down; Intersection crash

Lander Police answered 17 calls for service on Wednesday.

There was one call of note from the daily police log, that was an electrical hazard in the alley behind Washakie Street where tree limbs that were cut down knocked down a power line. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department handled the call.

A rear-end collision was reported at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and highways 287 and 789 at 1:29 pm. There were no injuries.

Arrests/Citations

Ashten Whiteplume, 21, Lander, Cited for Dog at Large

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.