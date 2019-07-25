Michael “Mike” Wilson, 58, of Riverton passed away in Billings, MT on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Michael Dean Wilson was born on March 30, 1961 in Riverton, WY to Glen and Phyllis (Foster) Wilson. He grew up in Riverton with his five brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1979.

On June 6, 1986 he married Colleen Nowell in Riverton. They had two children, Hailee and Trevor, and shared 33 years together.

Mike worked in the Oil and Gas Industry as a Field Service Manager. He worked for Fremont Chemical (MI Swaco), Spirit Completion Fluids, and R&R Rig Service. He then went to work in the produce section of Smith’s Grocery for several years and at the time of his death he was working in the produce section at WinCo Foods in Billings, Montana.

Mike enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, hunting, fishing, coaching baseball, softball, and wrestling, and reading CJ Box Books. Above all he loved his family and spending time with them. He was his children and grandchildren’s number one fan and supported them in everything they did. He was also an animal lover and loved spending time with his puppy, Dolche.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Wilson; son, Trevor Wilson and wife Megan; daughter, Hailee Anderson and husband, Ross; grandchildren, Hudson Anderson, Cambree Anderson, and a new one due in November; parents, Dean and Darlene Watson; brothers, Ron (Kathy) Wilson, Tom (Sharon) Wilson, Randy Wilson, Brett (Kay) Watson, Gary (Debbie) Watson, Dan (Darce) Watson, and Kevin Watson; sisters, Patricia (Keith) Jones and Virginia (Lee) Ratz; mother-in-law, Lola Saban and husband, Ron; father-in-law, Roger Nowell and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Louella Wilson; brothers-in-laws, David Nowell and Larry Nowell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Wilson; brothers, Richard Wilson and Stan Wilson; and nephew, Rick Wilson.

Memorials may be made to the CU Foundation in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

