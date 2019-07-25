“Glaciers” won Heartland Emmy for Wyoming PBS

Wyoming PBS, located on the Central Wyoming College campus, recently won a Heartland Emmy in the Documentary – Topical category for the documentary Glaciers of the Winds. Kyle Nicholoff produced the film, Terry Dugas was the Executive Producer and Nancy Debevoise wrote the script.

The program takes a look at the Central Wyoming College Interdisciplinary Climate Change Expedition to explore the retreat of the glaciers of the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming, some of the most abundant and largest in the continental United States. Glaciers of the Winds first aired on WyomingPBS in September 2018 and is available to PBS stations across the country. To date, the program has been broadcast 1,713 times in 126 markets covering 41 states. It can also be viewed online at video.wyomingpbs.org.

“Water from the Wind River glacier fields is the life blood for wildlife, communities, agriculture, and ranching throughout central and western Wyoming,” said General Manager Terry Dugas. “Our very future depends on understanding where the water comes from, where it goes, and how much will be available.”

Glaciers of the Winds was funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities Council.

Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas showed off the Heartland Emmy at this week’s Riverton Rotary Club meeting. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and the Emmy Award stand for the best in the television industry. The National Academy is the only non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievement, raising industry standards, and improving the quality of television. The Heartland chapter was formed in 1986 and serves the television industry in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

WyomingPBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to connecting and enriching Wyoming lives through innovative media. Wyoming PBS can be found on various channels across Wyoming, online and on ROKU, Xbox, and Apple TV over-the-top devices.