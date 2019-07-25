Eventful weekend ahead; County Fair begins; Concerts

There’s plenty to do, see and experience in the Wind River Country this weekend. Here are the highlights:

Thursday:

Never Let The Truth Get In The Way Of A Good Story

7:30pm, A fundraiser for Todd Skinner’s Legacy, at the Livery Stable, Museum of the American West, Lander. Sponsored by the Houlihan Narratives!

Fremont County Fair Begins in Riverton

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Hay Show Exhibits: Tagged/Placed Agri Center

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. All Open Class Exhibits in Place Fremont Center

(Excluding Agriculture Products, Culinary, Floriculture and Horticulture)

11:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts Interview Judging Fremont Center

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 4-H Exhibits Interview Judging Heritage Hall

5:00 p.m. Campground Opens (for first arrival designated campers only.) Campground

Friday:

Fremont County Fair in Riverton

9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Fremont County Cattlewomen’s Photo Contest entries in place Agri Center

Wool and Natural Fibers exhibits in place Agri Center

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Special Contest entries in place Fremont Center

5:00 p.m. Campground Open for designated campers Campground

Saturday

Maven Presents: Donnie Vincent & his film “The Other Side”

4:30pm at the Grand Theatre in Lander. Renowned sportsman, explorer, biologist, and conservationist Donnie Vincent screening his film, The Other Side

Fresh Veggies

Farmers Market at Riverton City Hall Parking Lot from 7:00 am – 1:00 pm

Lander Valley Farmers Market, 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM at Lander City Park, 405 Fremont St.

Fremont County Fair in Riverton

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Dog Health Inspection Center; Gate 2

7:30 a.m. Open and 4-H Dog Agility Class Measurements Show Lawn

8:00 a.m. Pee Wee Dog Showmanship Show Lawn

followed by: Open and 4-H Dog Agility Shows Grand Arena

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Begin arrival of Cats Cottonwood Lawn

9:30 a.m. Pee Wee Cat Showmanship Cottonwood Lawn

followed by: Open Cat Show

followed by: Youth Cat Showmanship and 4-H Cat Show

9:00 a.m. Judging: All Open Class Exhibits Fremont Center

(excluding Agriculture Products, Culinary, Floriculture and Horticulture)

10:00 a.m. Open Dog Show Show Lawn

followed by: 4-H Dog Showmanship and Conformation

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. All Culinary Exhibits in place Fremont Center

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Begin arrival of all Pocket Pets Cottonwood Lawn

1:00 p.m. Kidz Zone Pocket Pet Show Cottonwood Lawn

followed by: Open Pocket Pets and 4-H Pocket Pets

6:00 p.m. TWILIGHT FAIR PARADE Main Street

7:30 p.m. Ranch Rodeo presented by Non-Typical Services & Logistics LLC. Ticket is required. Grand Arena.

Sunday

Fremont County Fair in Riverton

9:00 a.m. Judging: Open Culinary Exhibits Fremont Center

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. FREMONT FAMILY DAY AND KID ACTIVITES BEGIN

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. FAMILY LUNCH Cottonwood Lawn

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Table Settings Contest Set Up Fremont Center

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone Exhibits in place Little Wind Center

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. All FFA Exhibits in place Agri Center

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. All Open Agriculture Products in place Fremont Center

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Animal Health Inspection Stations Open

(Veterinarians on site for animal inspections and papers.)

Goats/Sheep/Swine Parking Lot

Beef Cattle/Dairy Cattle Parking Lot

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Begin Arrival of Livestock (no arrivals prior to 4 p.m.)

Beef and Dairy Cattle SE; Gate #3

Goats, Sheep, Swine SE; Gate #3

7:30 p.m. WEINER DOG DERBY GRAND ARENA

Monday

Hot Notes, Cool Nites, Concert in Lander City Park

7-9 pm, featuring Lights Along the Shore

Fremont County Fair in Riverton

7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Animal Health Inspection Stations Open

(Animals must have health inspections done prior to arrival on grounds; coming in on Monday)

Goats/Sheep/Swine Parking Lot (south)

Beef Cattle/Dairy Cattle Parking Lot (south)

7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Begin Arrival of Livestock (no arrivals prior to 7 a.m.)

Beef and Dairy Cattle SE; Gate #3

Goats, Sheep, Swine SE; Gate #3

7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Open Bees and Honey in place Agri Center

9:00 a.m. Judging: Agriculture Products Fremont Center

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Kidz Zone Exhibit Building Open Little Wind Center

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Make a sand bottle Little Wind Center

11:00 a.m. ALL LIVESTOCK IN PLACE (no arrivals after 11 a.m.) Livestock Facilities

1:00 p.m. Youth Market Beef weigh in Scale House

followed by: Commercial Cow weigh in

2:00 p.m. Judging: FFA Exhibits Agri Center

3:00 p.m. Open Bees and Honey Judging Agri Center

3:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Decorated T-Shirt Little Wind Center

4:00 p.m. Table Settings Judging Fremont Center

5:00 p.m. Free Stage Entertainment Begins Free Stage

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Rabbit Health Inspection North; Gate#1

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Arrival of Youth Rabbits Fur & Feathers Pavilion

5:30 p.m. Fremont County Bred, Fed and Owned Swine Show Swine Pavilion

followed by: Fremont Producers Jackpot Swine Show (enter in barn day of show)

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 4-H Garden Interview Judging Heritage Hall

5:30 p.m. Youth Market Goat weigh in Small Blue Scale

6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Stick Horse Rodeo Cottonwood Arena

7:30 p.m. All Youth Rabbits in place Fur & Feathers Pavilion

7:30 p.m. PRCA RAM RODEO Presented by Fremont Motors

“MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT” & BENEFIT RAFFLE

FOR FREMONT COUNTY VETERAN’S ASSISTANCE FUND

(TICKET REQUIRED) GRAND ARENA

COMPLIMENTARY ADMISSION OF PAST & PRESENT MILITARY PERSONNEL (*) WITH MILITARY ID CARD!

(Must present Military ID at the Fair Office prior to 5 p.m. July 30 for Ticket.)

*Complimentary Ticket is for Military Personnel only – spouse ticket at ½ price $6.00