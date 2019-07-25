CWC’s first season of soccer to feature Wyoming talent

Central Wyoming College Dean of Students/Athletic Director, Steve Barlow, said the Men and Women’s Soccer rosters for the inaugural season has been finalized.
“Coach Brooks Paskett has been extremely busy the past 6 months recruiting approximately 40 students to compete in our first soccer season. Recruiting to a brand new program can be a little tough, but I knew Brooks could get it done. His enthusiasm and love for students and the sport of soccer is just remarkable,” said Steve Barlow.
As for the upcoming season, Brooks said it will be a challenge. “This upcoming season is going to be a challenge, especially with a new program, but I am excited to see these young athletes rise to the occasion.”
Rustler Soccer is composed of 18 women and 19 men. Team members and their home towns include:
Men’s Team
Dayne Bradley, Riverton, Wyo.
Isaac DeVries, Riverton, Wyo.
Mason Erickson, Afton, Wyo.
Roberto Esparza, Rawlins, Wyo.
Serdar Gayybov, Mary, Turkmenistan
Noah Hutchinson, Afton, Wyo.
Jantzen Isaacson, Afton, Wyo.
Dawson Lane, Riverton, Wyo.
Gerson Lozano, Afton, Wyo.
Ike Lynn, Hendersonville, TN
Devin Miller, Riverton, Wyo.
Kellen Miller, Riverton, Wyo.
Kevin Monson, Rawlins, Wyo.
Daniel Morales-Espinoza, Rawlins, Wyo.
Jayden Nelson, Afton, Wyo.
Brayan Ortega-Olmedo, Rawlins, Wyo.
Marko Pavlovic, Belgrade, Serbia
Adiel Rodriguez, Rawlins, Wyo.
Neftali Solis, Rawlins, Wyo.
Women’s Team
Brooklynn Arnold, Rawlins, Wyo.
Evelynn Bock, Riverton, Wyo.
Rebecca Cecrle, Lander, Wyo.
Nicole Davis,Pocatello, Idaho
Brittany Dwyer, Riverton, Wyo.
Caitland Erickson, Afton, Wyo.
Carlee Flanagan, Riverton, Wyo.
Sadie Forney, Rawlins, Wyo.
Autumn Hnilicka, Lander, Wyo.
Elizabeth Johnson, Cheyenne, Wyo.
Mackenzie Miller, Douglas, Wyo.
Madisyn Pantle, Riverton, Wyo.
Madison Seaman, Casper, Wyo.
Alisha Sing, Green River, Wyo.
Elliott Stafford, Riverton, Wyo.
Marissa Stamp, Taylorsville, Utah
Samantha Taylor, Brandon, SD
Morgan Vanetti, Casper, Wyo.
The CWC Soccer Schedule (home games in Bold):
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|NOTES
|AUG
|Fri. 30
|vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College @
Rock Springs, WY
|TBA
|Sat. 31
|vs. Western Wyoming Community College @ Rock Springs, WY
|TBA
|SEPT.
|Fri. 6
|at Gillette College
|1:30 PM
|Sat. 7
|at Northwest College
|1:30 PM
|Fri. 13
|at Northeast Community College
|TBA
|Sat. 14
|at Central Community College *Columbus, MT
|11:00 AM
|Fri. 20
|Western Wyoming Community College ^
|5:00 PM
|Sat. 21
|Laramie County Community College * ^
|5:00 PM
|Fri. 27
|at Otero Junior College ^
|TBA
|Sat. 28
|at Trinidad State Junior College * ^
|1:00 PM
|OCT.
|Fri. 4
|at Sheridan College * ^
|3:30 PM
|Sat. 5
|at Gillette College ^
|TBA
|Fri. 11
|Western Nebraska Community College ^
|9:30 AM
|Sat. 12
|Northeastern Junior College * ^
|5:00 PM
|Sat. 19
|Northwest College ^