CWC’s first season of soccer to feature Wyoming talent

Central Wyoming College Dean of Students/Athletic Director, Steve Barlow, said the Men and Women’s Soccer rosters for the inaugural season has been finalized.

“Coach Brooks Paskett has been extremely busy the past 6 months recruiting approximately 40 students to compete in our first soccer season. Recruiting to a brand new program can be a little tough, but I knew Brooks could get it done. His enthusiasm and love for students and the sport of soccer is just remarkable,” said Steve Barlow.

As for the upcoming season, Brooks said it will be a challenge. “This upcoming season is going to be a challenge, especially with a new program, but I am excited to see these young athletes rise to the occasion.”

Rustler Soccer is composed of 18 women and 19 men. Team members and their home towns include:

Men’s Team

Dayne Bradley, Riverton, Wyo.

Isaac DeVries, Riverton, Wyo.

Mason Erickson, Afton, Wyo.

Roberto Esparza, Rawlins, Wyo.

Serdar Gayybov, Mary, Turkmenistan

Noah Hutchinson, Afton, Wyo.

Jantzen Isaacson, Afton, Wyo.

Dawson Lane, Riverton, Wyo.

Gerson Lozano, Afton, Wyo.

Ike Lynn, Hendersonville, TN

Devin Miller, Riverton, Wyo.

Kellen Miller, Riverton, Wyo.

Kevin Monson, Rawlins, Wyo.

Daniel Morales-Espinoza, Rawlins, Wyo.

Jayden Nelson, Afton, Wyo.

Brayan Ortega-Olmedo, Rawlins, Wyo.

Marko Pavlovic, Belgrade, Serbia

Adiel Rodriguez, Rawlins, Wyo.

Neftali Solis, Rawlins, Wyo.

Women’s Team

Brooklynn Arnold, Rawlins, Wyo.

Evelynn Bock, Riverton, Wyo.

Rebecca Cecrle, Lander, Wyo.

Nicole Davis,Pocatello, Idaho

Brittany Dwyer, Riverton, Wyo.

Caitland Erickson, Afton, Wyo.

Carlee Flanagan, Riverton, Wyo.

Sadie Forney, Rawlins, Wyo.

Autumn Hnilicka, Lander, Wyo.

Elizabeth Johnson, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Mackenzie Miller, Douglas, Wyo.

Madisyn Pantle, Riverton, Wyo.

Madison Seaman, Casper, Wyo.

Alisha Sing, Green River, Wyo.

Elliott Stafford, Riverton, Wyo.

Marissa Stamp, Taylorsville, Utah

Samantha Taylor, Brandon, SD

Morgan Vanetti, Casper, Wyo.

The CWC Soccer Schedule (home games in Bold):