Construction noise alarmed neighborhood resident; Dogs fighting

The Sheriff’s Office in Lander received 60 calls for service on Wednesday, including 15 requests for an ambulance and three requests for a fire department. Two people were booked into the detention center, which has a total inmate population today of 177 persons, 14 of whom are being held out of the county in other jails. Deputies did not make any arrests.

From the call log:

A report of shots being fired near Gannett Peak drive was actually noise from a nail gun at a construction site.

Deputies were called to an address on Red Cedar Road after two dogs reportedly came after a resident walking his dog there.