Bat in building; Recyle bins taken; Threats at Skate Park

First Interstate Bank at 323 East Main reported finding another bat in their building. Animal Control responded.

A resident on North 4th Street West reported their recycle bins were stolen from the curb. A report is pending.

A car versus boy on a bicycle was reported at 4:50 pm at 400 East Sunset (see separate story). The boy was not seriously injured and taken for medical treatment by his parents.

A report of several boys being threatened by a boy with a knife at the Riverton Skate Park was received at 7:01 p.m. A report is pending.

A power-bump reported at 4:53 a.m. Thursday morning reportedly caught a power pole on fire in the 1000 block of Big Horn.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 32-year-old male from Arapahoe, Craig C’Bearing on a Riverton Municipal warrant and for public intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old female from St Stephens, Audrelia Jenkins for Driving while under the influence, eluding, drivers license required, and a FCSO Warrant.

Arrested 28-year-old female from Ethete Wy, Amanda Quiver, for Driving while under the influence and no valid drivers license.

Arrested 28-year-old female from Riverton Wy, Anelia Hazelwood for simple assault and breach of peace.

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe Wy, Kenneth Shakespeare for public intoxication

Arrested 34-year-old male from Riverton Wy, Duane Shakespeare for possession of alcohol in public places

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Wy, Horace Sunrhodes for public intoxication and two Riverton Municipal Warrants.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.