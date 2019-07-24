UW has two Golf All-America Scholars for 2019

Laramie, Wyo. — The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) has announced its Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for the 2018-19 academic year, and two members of the University of Wyoming men’s golf team have earned the honor. John Murdock, who graduated in the spring of 2019, and Dan Starzinski, who just completed his junior season in 2018-19, both earned the national award.

Murdock completed his bachelor’s degree in management in 2019. Starzinski is pursuing his undergraduate degree in civil engineering. It was the second consecutive year that Murdock was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, and it was the first honor for Starzinski.

“What is unique about John (Murdock) and Dan (Starzinski) is they are both outstanding golfers and outstanding students,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach. “Not only have they committed themselves to being the best golfers they can be, but they have been just as committed to excel academically. I give them a great deal of credit for their dedication.

“None of our student-athletes can be successful without the great support we receive from all those people who support us — our academic counseling staff in athletics and the UW faculty, as well as our fans and donors.

“We set the goal of playing golf at the highest level, and we set the same high expectations for academic success. To earn this honor of being named an All-America Scholar is very special, and these two young men are just that — special individuals.”

Murdock and Starzinski both captured individual tournament titles during the 2018-19 season. Starzinski won the Ram Masters Invitational, and Murdock won the Wyoming Cowboy Classic. They both finished in the Top 10 at the 2019 Mountain West Conference Championships, with Murdock tying for fifth and Starzinski tying for eighth, and they ended the season with identical scoring averages of 71.77 (2,799 strokes over 39 rounds of golf).

In order to be selected a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, a student-athlete must: be a junior or senior academically; compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level; participate in 50 percent of his team’s competitive rounds; have a stroke average under 76.0 at the Division I level, under 78.0 at the Division II or NAIA level and under 79.0 at the Division III level; and achieve a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.20. Recipients must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their university.