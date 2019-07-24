Thefts on Jefferson reported

The Lander Police Department responded to 24 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

Someone opened a fire hydrant on Grand View Drive. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded and shut the hydrant off.

A thief or thieves smashed out the back window of a vehicle parked on Jefferson Street overnight and took approximately $600 worth of CDs and tools.

A second call from Jefferson Street reported a missing .38 caliber handgun that was taken some time over the past two days.

Arrests/Citations

Michelle Oberly, 48, Lander, cited for Dog at Large and No Dog License

A 49-year-old male of Laramie was arrested on a Platte County warrant after complaints of gunshots were reported on North 9th Street. The “shots” were fireworks.