Smokey Bear is turning 75

Cheyenne, Wyo. – Come help us celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday at the Wyoming State Museum.

The Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming State Forestry Division and the United States Forest Service are pleased to partner with the Wyoming State Museum for a family fun day on August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with interactive activities and educational booths. Smokey will be there to greet everyone and receive birthday wishes at noon. There will be activities the whole family can enjoy as well as opportunities to learn about safely enjoying public land.

Smokey has been working hard over the last 75 years but he still needs our help to prevent wildfires. Even today, nearly nine out of ten wildfires nationwide are caused by people. Many wildfires in Wyoming this year have remained small due to the hard work of our wildland firefights. The best gift we could give them and Smokey for his birthday is continued vigilance to prevent human caused wildfires. As stewards, BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as we pursue our multiple-use mission.

The Wyoming State Museum located at 2301 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY and is free to the public.