Missing cats; Assault in bar; Four arrested in Riverton

The Riverton Police Department received 40 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

A family returning home from vacation called to report that their two cats were missing, including a grey femals Persian and a black male cat from the Timber Lane area.

A patron was assaulted in the lounge at the Riverton Holiday Inn. A report was taken.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Public Intoxication

Arrested 28-year-old female from Riverton, Chelsie Romero for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 44-year-old male from Kinnear, Kevin Aragon for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 38-year-old male from Ohio, Timothy Carpenter for 3 Converse County Warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana