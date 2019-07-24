Missing cats; Assault in bar; Four arrested in Riverton

The Riverton Police Department received 40 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:
A family returning home from vacation called to report that their two cats were missing, including a grey femals Persian and a black male cat from the Timber Lane area.
A patron was assaulted in the lounge at the Riverton Holiday Inn. A report was taken.
Arrests/Citations:
Arrested 33-year-old male from Arapahoe, Kenneth Shakespeare for Public Intoxication
Arrested 28-year-old female from Riverton, Chelsie Romero for Driving While Under the Influence
Arrested 44-year-old male from Kinnear, Kevin Aragon for Driving While Under the Influence
Arrested 38-year-old male from Ohio, Timothy Carpenter for 3 Converse County Warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana