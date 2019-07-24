Cowgirls 6th in nation for Academic Honor Roll

For the seventh time in school history and the fourth time under now-retired head coach Joe Legerski, the Cowgirl basketball team earned a spot among Division I institutions on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, it was announced on Tuesday.



The Cowgirls rank sixth with a team GPA of 3.688, and are the only Mountain West team on the list. The No. 6 ranking is the second-highest in program history, after owning the top GPA in 2002.



The Cowgirls recently had nine student-athletes earn Academic All-Mountain West honors, including five repeat selections from a year ago. Wyoming finished the year with a 25-9 record, and the 25 victories are tied for the second-most in program history. Additionally, the team reached the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) for the second time in school history and won a school-record-tying 13 league games.



Bailee Cotton was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and was a part of the all-defensive and all-MW teams. Marta Gomez finished as the NCAA leader in three-point field goal percentage on her way to all-MW honors. Karla Erjavec earned a spot on the all-freshman team and set a Cowgirl freshman record with 124 assists on the year.