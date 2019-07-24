Boy on bike hit on Sunset

A boy on a bicycle was struck on Sunset just east of North Broadway in front of the Nazarene Church just before 5 p.m. this afternoon . The injury is non life threatening. He is being attended by paramedics and will be transported to the SageWest Hospital by his parents, who were also on scene.

The crumpled bicycle ridden by a boy was photographed on a lawn near the crash scene. The boy’s injuries were not lifet hreatening. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over