Boy on bike hit on Sunset

A boy on a bicycle was struck on Sunset just east of North Broadway in front of the Nazarene Church just before 5 p.m. this afternoon . The injury is non life threatening. He is being attended by paramedics and will be transported to the SageWest Hospital by his parents, who were also on scene.
Breaking News
