Alleged Arson and six fire calls topped FCSO report

Fremont County’s Dispatch Center in Lander received 63 calls for service on Tuesday. There were 22 calls for an ambulance and seven calls for fire departments. The Sheriff’s Office reported nine persons were booked into the detention center, which has a total inmate population of 183 inmates, 14 of which are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

Deputies are investigating an alleged arson under investigation near Lander. A preliminary report indicated someone had set a cardboard box on fire outside of the residence, there was no damage.

A resident outside of Riverton’s city limits reported mail was taken from their mail box.

Wind caught a controlled burn north of Shoshoni and pushed it into a flat-bed trailer that was damaged by the flames. The Fremont County Fire Protection District said damage was minimal.

The fire calls included the Shoshoni incident, plus a carbon monoxide alarm in the 900 block of West Main, A false fire alarm at the Lander Middle School, a fire hydrant spewing water in Lander, a field fire in North Portal started by a swather cutting fox tails burned a portion of the field, and a call to Fort Washakie Fire for a vehicle crash near the Northern Arapaho Sundance Grounds on Yellow Calf Road.