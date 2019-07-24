A second Riverton woman has died from crash injuries

(Jackson, Wyo.) – Another Riverton woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Teton County last week. The latest fatality is that of 78-year-old Dorothy Ashby who passed on Monday as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Carol Roemer of Riverton died en route to the hospital after the July 16th crash, near the Jackson Hole Airport.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash indicated that the driver of a southbound Dodge Caravan, Craig Aubchon of Town and Country, Missouri, drifted his vehicle across the center line and crashed head-on into the vehicle carrying the two Riverton woman. The report said there were no skid marks at the site, indicating neither driver had time to react. The investigating State Trooper cited driver inattention and fatigue as a contributing factor in the crash.

The force of the crash pushed the vehicle the two Riverton woman were in, a Nissan X-terra, backwards, coming to rest along the northbound shoulder. The Dodge came to rest sideways across the northbound lane.

Four other passengers in the Caravan from San Jose, California, were hospitalized with injuries they suffered, including 31-year-old Brian Aubchon, 30-year-old Catherine Aubchon and two babies.

Today’s fatality count from fatal crashes on Wyoming highways is 93, compared with 55 on this date last year.