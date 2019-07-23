Tribal License plates in danger of being cancelled

Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic said poor sales of the Tribal license plates featuring the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes may result in those plates being cancelled.

Majdic said 500 sales of the plate are needed to keep the license plate available, but so far only some 63 had been ordered, mostly to the Northern Arapaho Nation.

Majdic said he’s heard that some people were afraid of being profiled if they had a native American license plate, but he thought the process involved in getting a plate takes too long. The plates are not available at the Treasurer’s counter, as are the regular plates, instead they are managed by the University of Wyoming Alumni Association and advance notice of three to six weeks is required to order one.

Anyone can order a Tribal plate, Tribal membership is not required, he said.

“Other than the county designation of “10,” Majdic said the Tribal plates are the only ones that really highlight Fremont County. The only impact from the plates is pride in the community, he said. And scholarships from fees when plates are ordered. Majdic said those are state fees, and the county does not add any additional cost onto the plate.

Majdic said he is working with state officials to help market the plates and make them more readily available. “It would be great if people could come to our counter and get them here,” he said.