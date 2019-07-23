Times announced for three Cowboy Football Games

Laramie, Wyo. — The Mountain West Conference has released additional game times for 2019 Mountain West football games. Among those released were game times for three University of Wyoming home games.



Wyoming will kick off its Saturday, Sept. 14 home game versus Idaho at 3:00 p.m, M.T. That game will also be televised on ESPN3.



The Saturday, Oct. 19 Wyoming Homecoming game versus New Mexico is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m., M.T., from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.



The following week on Saturday, Oct. 26, the Cowboys will host the Nevada Wolf Pack in a game scheduled to kick off at Noon, M.T.



All game times are tentative and subject to change.



Additional game times and TV Network information will be released by the Mountain West in the future.