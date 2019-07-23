Thefts, Vicious Dog, Alcohol-related arrests reported

Riverton Police responded to 25 calls for service on Monday, including two drunk drivers and two persons for public intoxication. From the call log…
Police were contacted at 2:09 pm by a citizen who reported a shoplifting incident at Smith’s by two women who fled the scene in a red van. The caller was following the suspect vehicle. A police report was taken.
Rocky Mountain Car Wash reported a lock was cut off of one of its machines there. Police are investigating.
A resident in the 400 block of West Adams managed to avoid an attack from a dog at large Monday at 10:45 a.m. . The owner of the animal was contacted and the dog was confined.
A resident in the 500 block of South Broadway reported someone had stolen an X-Box game system from the house.
A group of juvenile males were allegedly breaking out car windows in the 1000 block of East Pershing. A police report is pending.
Walmart reported a theft from the store by an employee. A report is pending.
A report of someone siphoning gasoline from a vehicle was received from the 400 block of East Jefferson. A report is pending.
A female reportedly grabbed a bottle of Vodka and got into a get-away car from a business in the 600 block of North Federal. A report is pending.
Arrests
Arrested 38-year-old male from Riverton Lucas Sanchez for Public Intoxication
Arrested 48-year-old female from Riverton, Alicia Vann for Driving While Under the Influence and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest followed a REDDI report called in to the police.
Arrested 22-year-old female from Ethete, Maleena Armour for Public Intoxication after she was discovered passed out in a restroom of the 600 block of East Main.
Arrested 52-year-old male from Riverton Steven May for Driving While Under the Influence and fleeing or attempting and reckless driving after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in the 300 block of North 5th East.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.